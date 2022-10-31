Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjab Police gets gangster Deepak Tinu's transit remand

A Delhi court on Monday granted Punjab police the transit remand of alleged gangster Deepak Tinu in connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case to take him to Mansa district.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Khanagwal accepted the police plea and directed the accused be produced before the court concerned in Punjab.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell had last week nabbed Tinu from Rajasthan. He had escaped from Punjab police custody on October 1.

Tinu was on Monday produced by the Special Cell after the end of his custody granted last week.

Tinu escaped from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa Police when he was brought on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail in Tarn Taran district in another case, in a major embarrassment for Punjab Police which sacked the officer incharge and arrested him.

During initial questioning, it was revealed that Tinu was helped by gangsters Rohit Godara, who is based in Azerbaijan, and Sampat Nehra and a person named Jack, who is based in Europe and an old accomplice of Anmol Bishnoi in arranging hideouts, the police claimed.

In 2017, Tinu, who faces several cases including murder and extortion in various states, had escaped with the help of another gangster and his aide from Haryana after throwing pepper spray in the eyes of a police official.

In December of that year, Tinu was arrested by the Bhiwani police from Bengaluru.

Earlier this month, Tinu's woman companion was held by a team of Punjab Police from Mumbai airport when she was trying to head to the Maldives.

She was with Tinu when he escaped from police custody.

Tinu is among 24 accused who have been charge-sheeted in the Moosewala murder case.

He is a close aide of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and had remained lodged with them in different jails.

Tinu was allegedly involved in the planning of Moosewala's murder.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 when he was on his way to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa in a jeep with his friend and cousin.

His vehicle was waylaid and bullets were sprayed on him by six shooters.

After the killing, Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder.

