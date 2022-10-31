Left Menu

UP: Ex-district cooperative bank chairman held in 2006 case of irregularities in building school

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 31-10-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 18:54 IST
UP: Ex-district cooperative bank chairman held in 2006 case of irregularities in building school
  • Country:
  • India

A former district cooperative bank chairman has been arrested here in a 16-year-old case of alleged irregularities in the construction of a school building in Para Kunwar village, police said Monday.

Dhirendra Kumar Verma was arrested from his house in Lakhpeda Bagh locality on Saturday and was produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

The court of the chief judicial magistrate had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant against Verma in the case on October 22.

In 2006, an FIR was lodged against Verma, who was in charge of building a government school, following Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Rajesh Kumar Verma's alleging that irregularities were committed in the construction work.

