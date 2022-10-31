Senior Chinese diplomat urges U.S. to end ideological bias - Chinese state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-10-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 18:57 IST
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said Washington should not let itself be blinded by ideological bias when dealing with China, the Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.
Wang Yi made the comments when he spoke on the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Xinhua reported.
