Left Menu

HC refuses to discharge DMK minister from ED case

The court, however, ordered a fresh investigation into the allegations against the minister and the co-accused.Senthil Balaji was the Transport minister in the AIADMK government, led by the late J Jayalalithaa, during the period 2011-15.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-10-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 19:03 IST
HC refuses to discharge DMK minister from ED case
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Monday refused to discharge DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Electricity and Prohibition Minister V Senthil Balaji from a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Justice V Sivagnanam upheld the ED proceedings while dismissing a petition from Senthil Balaji to discharge him from the case, which arose out of a job racketing scam, in 2021.

The judge also rejected a petition filed by another accused in the case, to quash the FIR against him. The court, however, ordered a fresh investigation into the allegations against the minister and the co-accused.

Senthil Balaji was the Transport minister in the AIADMK government, led by the late J Jayalalithaa, during the period 2011-15. There were a lot of complaints against him, in which it was alleged he had received huge amounts as bribe from various persons for appointing them as drivers and conductors in the Transport Corporations. In connection with these allegations, three FIRs were registered against him which culminated in chargesheets filed against him and those chargesheets were now pending before a Special Court for trial of criminal cases relating to MPs and MLAs. Since the chargesheets disclosed the commission of a scheduled offence under the PML Act, other than the ones under the IPC, the ED registered the present case against Senthil Balaji and others in July 2021 and took up the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022