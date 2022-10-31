Left Menu

41 get 5-yr jail term for arson during 2005 communal violence in UP's Utraula

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 31-10-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 19:05 IST
A court here on Monday awarded five-year imprisonment to 41 people for their involvement in arson during communal violence in the Utraula area of the district 17 years ago.

Also, a fine of Rs 14,000 was imposed on each of them by the court.

While 39 convicts were sent to jail, one is absconding and one is in hospital, the police said.

The FIR was registered on March 26, 2005, under IPC section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) when riots broke out during a Holi procession.

In all, 65 people were named in the FIR and a charge sheet was filed. Six accused died during the course of the trial.

The court of Additional District Judge J P Yadav convicted 41 people while 18 were acquitted, District Government counsel Naveen Tiwari said.

