German parliament delegation visits Sikkim, assures govt of support in fighting climate change

A delegation from Germany's federal parliament Bundestag met Sikkim's Forest and Environment Minister KL Bhutia on Monday.

At the meeting, the delegation headed by Bundestag member Harald Ebner discussed with Bhutia the impact of climate change on the Himalayan state.

Bhutia spoke about the fragility of Sikkim's eco-system, the effects of climate change on glaciers and water bodies, and the need for the restoration of oak and coniferous forests, officials said.

He also harped on the ecotourism potential of Sikkim. Bhutia sought to know from the visiting German delegation how Sikkim could benefit from the partnership between the two countries.

The delegates noted that Sikkim has served as a role model in the management of forests and the environment, and has been a progressive state, officials said.

The delegation wanted to know how they could help Sikkim in different sectors, especially climate change. Bhutia was assured by the visiting delegates that the impact of climate change in Sikkim will be raised and discussed at the G20 platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)