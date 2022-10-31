US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as investors await Fed signal
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday, capping a month dominated by mixed earnings reports and expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve toning down its hawkish stance on inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 107.53 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 32,754.27.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.21 points, or 0.49%, at 3,881.85, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 74.02 points, or 0.67%, to 11,028.43 at the opening bell.
