U.S. Supreme Court spurns Turkey's bid to avoid suits over 2017 Washington protest

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 19:17 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Turkey's bid to dismiss two lawsuits filed by demonstrators seeking monetary damages after accusing Turkish security forces of injuring them during a 2017 protest in Washington that coincided with a visit by President Tayyip Erdogan.

The justices turned away an appeal by Turkey of lower court rulings allowing the litigation to proceed, rejecting the NATO ally's argument that it has immunity from such legal action in the United States under a federal law called the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

