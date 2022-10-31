Senior J&K Police officer expresses concern over attempts to revive terrorism in Reasi district

A senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer on Monday expressed concern over attempts to revive militancy in Reasi district.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Udhampur-Reasi Range Mohd Suleman Choudhary held a crime and security review meeting at the district police lines in Reasi.

During the meeting, the DIG expressed concern over new trends of radicalisation and attempts to revive militancy in Reasi and directed officers to keep a watch on the activities of over ground workers and surrendered terrorists.

Choudhary stressed that officers should use technology to counter new trends in terrorism and also monitor social media platforms which are being used to radicalise the local youth.

During the meeting, police station-wise review of progress on crime investigation, inquests proceedings, crime against women, action against drug peddlers, bovines smugglers and complaints was made, officials said.

Progress of police stations on tracing missing people, absconders, solving of theft and burglary cases and execution of court process were also discussed threadbare, they said.

