Left Menu

One held for violence at Shillong rally: CM

A large number of people have been identified and necessary action is going to be taken against them, Sangma told journalists here.At least three persons were injured and some vehicles damaged as clashes broke out at the rally organised by the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People FKJGP.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 31-10-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 19:36 IST
One held for violence at Shillong rally: CM
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said one person was arrested in connection with the assault and vandalism during a rally here.

The chief minister also said stern action would be taken against those involved in the violence at the rally taken out against unemployment on Friday. ''One person has been arrested and three FIRs have been lodged in connection with the violence. A large number of people have been identified and necessary action is going to be taken against them,'' Sangma told journalists here.

At least three persons were injured and some vehicles damaged as clashes broke out at the rally organised by the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP). The chief minister also said that the injured were given necessary treatment. The group had organised the rally demanding that the state government fill up vacant posts in various departments and offer other employment opportunities to youth. Pointing out that he had reviewed the law and order situation, he said two-three vehicles were “slightly” damaged in the incident. “We have reviewed the entire situation and directed the police to take action. Necessary arrangements and standard operating procedures (SOPs) that need to be made in future were also discussed at a meeting,” he added.

The chief minister said when permission is given to hold a rally, the organisers are expected to follow certain norms.

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills district administration has issued a show-cause notice to FKJGP for allegedly failing to abide by the conditions for holding the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022