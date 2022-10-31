7th edition of India Water Week from Tuesday

Left Menu

The IWW- 2022 will be celebrated with a multi-disciplinary conference and a concurrently running exhibition enriching the theme and showcasing the technologies and solutions available for areas under deliberation of the meet, the ministry said.A multi-disciplinary dialogue in the form of a conference discussing the Water Security for Sustainable development and Equity theme will be one of the major components of the event, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 19:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The seventh edition of India Water Week to raise awareness on conservation and use of water resources will commence from Tuesday.

The event will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. The platform will be used to elicit ideas and opinions from global level decisions makers, politicians, researchers and entrepreneurs, the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation said.

The theme of seventh India Water Week is ''Water Security for Sustainable Development and Equity''. The five-day-long event will bring together experts, planners and stakeholders from across the globe, the ministry said in a statement.

The event will also be graced by the Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, as well as Ministers of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel and Bishweswar Tudu.

The event will address the issues of sustainability of water resources development and management in line with sustainable development goals, it said. The event will host seminars, panel discussions, side events, exhibitions and cultural programs. Denmark, Singapore and Finland will be the partner country for this event, the statement said. The IWW- 2022 will be celebrated with a multi-disciplinary conference and a concurrently running exhibition enriching the theme and showcasing the technologies and solutions available for areas under deliberation of the meet, the ministry said.

A multi-disciplinary dialogue in the form of a conference discussing the ''Water Security for Sustainable development and Equity'' theme will be one of the major components of the event, it said. People of eminence from India as well as other countries will be sharing their experiences in the field of water management. An exhibition will be running parallel supporting the theme and showcasing the technologies, latest development and solutions available in the area of water management for sustainable development, it said. The exhibitors will also have an opportunity of direct contact with thousands of potential clients, highly qualified visitors, and promotional opportunities to enable them to expand their business in the rapidly growing India water market and to increase brand visibility/image, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

