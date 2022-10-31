Man stabbed to death while resisting robbery bid in Delhi

Left Menu

A 53-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two unidentified persons when he resisted a robbery bid near the Narela railway station here, police said on Monday. Praveen and Salim 27, who is also a resident of Sonipat and works in a gift shop at Bawana market, were going to the Narela railway station on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 19:55 IST
A 53-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two unidentified persons when he resisted a robbery bid near the Narela railway station here, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday. Police received information from Raja Harish Chandra Hospital that a man named Praveen had been declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Praveen, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat district, ran a cloth shop at Bawana market here, police said. Praveen and Salim (27), who is also a resident of Sonipat and works in a gift shop at Bawana market, were going to the Narela railway station on Sunday. They both used to travel between Delhi and Sonipat on a daily basis, the officer said. While going to the Narela railway station to board a train to Sonipat, two men tried to take away Praveen's bag, police said. When Praveen resisted, one of them grabbed him and the other stabbed him following which the men escaped, the officer said. Salim called for the ambulance and also informed police, they said. A case under sections 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intension) was registered and investigation is in progress, police added.

