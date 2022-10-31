Left Menu

Vyapam scam: Bihar man gets 7 years in jail for Pre-Medical Test impersonation

PTI | Indore | Updated: 31-10-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 19:59 IST
A special court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday sentenced a man to seven years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him in connection with the Vyapam scam, an official said.

Judge Sanjay Kumar Gupta of the special court constituted for trial of Vyapam (recruitment in government jobs cum admission scam) cases convicted Vinay Kumar (42) under the MP Recognised Examination Act, 1937.

Kumar, a resident of Bihar capital Patna, appeared in the Pre-Medical Test (PMT) in place of original candidate Shishupal Yadav from a centre in Khandwa in 2004.

The court, in its order, said, ''The accused has committed fraud by appearing in place of the original candidate. It creates a negative image about this examination in society and the selection of an incompetent person affects the entire social system.'' The Vyapam scam, involving irregularities in admission in professional courses and recruitment in government jobs in Madhya Pradesh came to the fore in 2013. The Supreme Court, in 2015, ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

