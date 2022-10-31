Left Menu

Cattle thefts: Kingpin arrested from Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-10-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 20:00 IST
Cattle thefts: Kingpin arrested from Haryana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Police on Monday arrested the alleged kingpin of a gang of cattle thieves, who had been evading arrest since 2019.

Arshad alias Data, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly involved in cattle thefts in Haryana and Punjab areas, a police spokesperson said, adding that he was arrested from a bus stand in Hisar.

''Arshad's arrest has helped the police solve many cases of buffalo theft registered in Hisar, Bhiwani, Jind, Hansi, Ambala, Panipat and Sonipat districts of Haryana,'' he said.

According to the official, Arshad was also involved in 25 criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

''During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed that after stealing buffaloes, he used to sell them at cattle fairs and other places in Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

Arshad had been hiding in Himachal Pradesh, and Muzaffarnagar and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh to evade arrest, the official said.

Three of his aides Gufraan, Dharmendra and Sajid, all natives of Uttar Pradesh with whom he used to steal cattle, were arrested in 2019 soon after incidents of cattle theft were reported, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022