Cattle thefts: Kingpin arrested from Haryana

Haryana Police on Monday arrested the alleged kingpin of a gang of cattle thieves, who had been evading arrest since 2019.

Arshad alias Data, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly involved in cattle thefts in Haryana and Punjab areas, a police spokesperson said, adding that he was arrested from a bus stand in Hisar.

''Arshad's arrest has helped the police solve many cases of buffalo theft registered in Hisar, Bhiwani, Jind, Hansi, Ambala, Panipat and Sonipat districts of Haryana,'' he said.

According to the official, Arshad was also involved in 25 criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

''During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed that after stealing buffaloes, he used to sell them at cattle fairs and other places in Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

Arshad had been hiding in Himachal Pradesh, and Muzaffarnagar and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh to evade arrest, the official said.

Three of his aides Gufraan, Dharmendra and Sajid, all natives of Uttar Pradesh with whom he used to steal cattle, were arrested in 2019 soon after incidents of cattle theft were reported, he said.

