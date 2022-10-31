BMC announces 10 pc water cut in Mumbai from Nov 1 to 10

Left Menu

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Monday announced 10 per cent water cut in the city from November 1 to 10, to carry out some urgent repair work at a weir in neighbouring Thane district.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 20:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced 10 per cent water cut in the city from November 1 to 10, to carry out some urgent repair work at a weir in neighbouring Thane district. The civic body in an order said that the pneumatic gate system installed at Pise weir was in urgent need of repairs and the work will be carried out from November 1 to 10. A 10 per cent water cut will be imposed during the 10-day period in Mumbai Metropolitan, Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation areas, the BMC said, appealing to citizens to use water judiciously.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

