Russia completes partial mobilisation - defence ministry
Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 20:09 IST
Russia has completed the partial military mobilisation announced by President Vladimir Putin in September, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.
"All activities related to the conscription ... of citizens in the reserve have been stopped," the ministry said.
