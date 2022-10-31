Left Menu

Navy commanders to deliberate on roadmap for indigenisation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 20:09 IST
Navy commanders to deliberate on roadmap for indigenisation
Top commanders of the Indian Navy are set to deliberate on a roadmap for achieving 'Aatma Nirbharta' (self-reliance) in its requirement of platforms and military hardware by 2047, officials said on Monday.

The commanders are going to discuss the roadmap at their four-day conclave that began here on Monday.

All operational and area commanders of the Indian Navy are participating in the conference to review major operational, materiel, logistics, human resource development, and chart a future roadmap, the officials said.

The conference will focus on addressing contemporary security paradigms while seeking ways to further enhance combat capability of the Navy and make operations more effective and synergistic with the other two services, they added. ''A detailed roadmap to enhance indigenisation through 'Make in India' with the aim of achieving 'Aatma Nirbharta' by 2047 will be undertaken by the commanders,'' said an official. The conference would also dwell upon dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region in the backdrop of recent international developments, the officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari are scheduled to address the commanders on a range of subjects, including tri-services convergence and combat readiness.

The conference serves as a platform for naval commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level through an institutionalised forum. PTI MPB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

