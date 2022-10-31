Left Menu

NCP workers attempting to march to Maha Dy CM's Nagpur home detained; released later

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 31-10-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 20:24 IST
NCP workers attempting to march to Maha Dy CM's Nagpur home detained; released later
  • Country:
  • India

More than 20 Nationalist Congress Party workers were detained on Monday for a few hours after they attempted to march towards the Nagpur home of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a police official said.

They were protesting against what they claimed was the continuous shifting of big projects from Maharashtra to the neighbouring state of Gujarat, he said.

''The NCP group had assembled at Traffic Children's Park in the afternoon to march to the Deputy CM's house. However, they were detained and taken to the local police station. All of them were released in the evening,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022