NCP workers attempting to march to Maha Dy CM's Nagpur home detained; released later

More than 20 Nationalist Congress Party workers were detained on Monday for a few hours after they attempted to march towards the Nagpur home of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a police official said.

They were protesting against what they claimed was the continuous shifting of big projects from Maharashtra to the neighbouring state of Gujarat, he said.

''The NCP group had assembled at Traffic Children's Park in the afternoon to march to the Deputy CM's house. However, they were detained and taken to the local police station. All of them were released in the evening,'' he said.

