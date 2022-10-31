3 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Kurseong

Three people were killed and four others injured as their vehicle fell into a gorge in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday, police said.

The accident happened at Sepoydhura on National Highway 55 in Kurseong police station area, they said.

The vehicle was on the way to Darjeeling town from Siliguri when the accident happened, they added.

Three bodies were recovered by the police and sent for post-mortem, an officer said.

Those injured, including the driver, were admitted to the Darjeeling district hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)