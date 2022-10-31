Left Menu

Missing woman patient's body found in hospital premises

The body of a woman patient admitted to the obstetrics and gynaecology department of National Medical College and Hospital here was found in the buildings back yard on Monday, a police official said.Police have initiated a probe into the matter, he said.Achiya Bibi, a resident of South 24 Parganas district was admitted to the hospital and gave birth to a baby boy last week.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-10-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 20:27 IST
Missing woman patient's body found in hospital premises
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a woman patient admitted to the obstetrics and gynaecology department of National Medical College and Hospital here was found in the building's back yard on Monday, a police official said.

Police have initiated a probe into the matter, he said.

Achiya Bibi, a resident of South 24 Parganas district was admitted to the hospital and gave birth to a baby boy last week. She was found missing from the ward on Sunday evening when her husband went there to give her food. Her family lodged a complaint with the Beniapukur police station, the official said. She had left the ward saying that she was going to the toilet but did not return and could not be traced till 10PM. On Monday morning at around 10.30 a m her body was spotted at the back of the building.

''It is a mystery that the woman's body was found there. It is quite impossible for her to jump from the floor where her ward is situated,'' the official said. Investigation into the case is on and forensic experts and detectives of Kolkata Police's homicide department visited the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022