Democratic U.S. senator wants probe into Saudi stake in Twitter

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 20:50 IST
Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said Monday he wants a U.S. national security review of Saudi Arabia's stake in Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover of the social media website.

Murphy said he was asking the Committee on Foreign Investment — which reviews acquisitions of U.S. businesses by foreign buyers — "to conduct an investigation into the national security implications of Saudi Arabia's purchase of Twitter."

On Friday, Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Company and the private office of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal said they will continue their ownership of Twitter shares valued at $1.89 billion, according to a statement tweeted by Prince Alwaleed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

