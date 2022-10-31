Left Menu

Brazil's Lula to send reps to COP27 climate summit after election win

31-10-2022
Brazil's Lula to send reps to COP27 climate summit after election win
  • Brazil

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will send representatives to next month's COP27 United Nations climate summit, allied environmentalist Marina Silva said on Monday, a day after the left-wing former president won a third term.

The congresswoman-elect told Reuters in an interview that Lula would "definitely send broad representation" even if it was not an official delegation ahead of his Jan. 1 inauguration.

