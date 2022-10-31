Left Menu

MP: Vegetable trader among three held for thrashing two teen boys over theft suspicion

PTI | Indore | Updated: 31-10-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 21:17 IST
MP: Vegetable trader among three held for thrashing two teen boys over theft suspicion
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly beating up two boys and dragging them by a vehicle in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on suspicion that they had stolen money, an official said.

The incident took place on Saturday and a video of it had surfaced on social media.

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has also sought a reply on the issue from the police top brass within 15 days.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Mishra said three persons, including main accused Sunil Verma, who is a Khandwa-based vegetable trader, were arrested for allegedly torturing the two boys, aged between 13 and 17 years.

Another police official said the trader had reached Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar fruit-vegetable market on Saturday carrying sacks of onion in a small freight vehicle, from which money was reportedly stolen.

A purported video of the incident showed the boys being tied to the vehicle with a rope and getting abused while being questioned about the stolen cash.

The video showed the vehicle suddenly starting and the boys being dragged on the ground some distance along with it. Some onlookers then started shouting and stopped the vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022