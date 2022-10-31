MP: Vegetable trader among three held for thrashing two teen boys over theft suspicion

Three persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly beating up two boys and dragging them by a vehicle in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on suspicion that they had stolen money, an official said.

The incident took place on Saturday and a video of it had surfaced on social media.

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has also sought a reply on the issue from the police top brass within 15 days.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Mishra said three persons, including main accused Sunil Verma, who is a Khandwa-based vegetable trader, were arrested for allegedly torturing the two boys, aged between 13 and 17 years.

Another police official said the trader had reached Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar fruit-vegetable market on Saturday carrying sacks of onion in a small freight vehicle, from which money was reportedly stolen.

A purported video of the incident showed the boys being tied to the vehicle with a rope and getting abused while being questioned about the stolen cash.

The video showed the vehicle suddenly starting and the boys being dragged on the ground some distance along with it. Some onlookers then started shouting and stopped the vehicle.

