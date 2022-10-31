Left Menu

Russian defence minister discusses grain deal with Turkish counterpart

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 21:25 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Monday to discuss Russia's suspension of its role in a deal on Black Sea grain exports, Shoigu's ministry said.

Moscow said on Saturday it was suspending its participation after an attack on its Black Sea fleet. Turkey was instrumental in brokering the original deal, which allowed Ukraine to resume shipments from ports blockaded by Russia, in July.

A brief statement from Russia's Defence Ministry gave no further detail on the conversation between Shoigu and Akar.

