Trump's company 'cheated' tax authorities, prosecutor says at trial

Former President Donald Trump's real estate company cheated tax authorities over a 15-year period, a New York prosecutor told a jury on Monday in her opening statement in the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial. The case is among the mounting legal troubles facing the 76-year-old Trump as he considers another bid for the presidency after losing in 2020.

The Trump Organization between at least 2005 and 2021 paid executives - including its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg - in perks such as rent and car leases without reporting those benefits to tax authorities, said Susan Hoffinger, a prosecutor with the Manhattan district attorney's office. "This case is about greed and cheating, cheating on taxes," Hoffinger said. "The scheme was conducted, directed and authorized at the highest levels of the accounting department at the company."

Hoffinger said the company benefited from the scheme by "keeping their trusted chief financial officer happy" and avoiding some taxes. "Everybody wins here," Hoffinger said. "Of course, everybody but the tax authorities. The problem with doing it this way is that it's not legal."

The Trump Organization has pleaded not guilty. Trump has not been charged in the case. Weisselberg agreed to testify as a prosecution witness at trial as part of a plea agreement for him to receive a sentence of five months in jail.

Susan Necheles - a lawyer for the Trump Corporation, one of the two Trump Organization units charged in the case - said the case was about Weisselberg's personal tax returns. She asked jurors to consider Weisselberg's "need to satisfy the prosecution." "Keep in mind the extreme pressure that Mr. Weisselberg is under," Necheles said. "It starts with Allen Weisselberg and it ends with Allen Weisselberg."

A lawyer for the other unit charged - the Trump Payroll Corporation - is expected to give an opening statement later on Monday. If convicted, the Trump Organization - which operates hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world - could face up to $1.6 million in fines. It could also further complicate the real estate firm's ability to do business.

The trial is expected to last over a month. A unanimous verdict is required for conviction on each count of tax fraud, scheming to defraud, and falsifying business records. Weisselberg, was charged along with the company last year, and admitted in August to scheming with the Trump Organization and others not to report or to misreport substantial amounts of his and other employees' income.

Weisselberg avoided taxes on $1.76 million in personal income himself through luxury perks, such as rent for a Manhattan apartment. Weisselberg stepped down as CFO when he was indicted but remained on the payroll as a senior advisor. After his guilty plea, he went on paid leave, a source has told Reuters.

The day he pleaded guilty, the Trump Organization called Weisselberg a "fine and honorable man" who had been harassed by law enforcement in a "politically motivated quest" to get Trump. But in a pretrial hearing this month, a Trump Organization lawyer accused Weisselberg of lying, an indication of the bind the company finds itself in.

Justice Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing the case, has rejected the argument that the Trump Organization was targeted for selective prosecution. Two top prosecutors on the case resigned in February, with one saying felony charges against Trump, a Republican, were warranted but that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicated doubts. Bragg, a Democrat, has said the investigation is ongoing.

The case is separate from a $250 million civil lawsuit filed by New York's attorney general against Trump, three of his adult children and his company in September, accusing them of lying to banks and insurers by overvaluing his real estate assets and Trump's net worth. Trump also faces a federal criminal investigation into the removal of government documents from the White House when he left office last year.

