Rajasthan: Suspended govt officer refuses to leave chair, gets manhandled by councillors

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-10-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 21:41 IST
A high drama prevailed at a government office in Rajasthan's Bikaner district as an executive officer, who was removed from his post, refused to leave the chair for his replacement, following which he was allegedly manhandled by councillors accompanying the new officer.

Both the officers registered complaints against each other.

The district collector said Bhawani Shankar Vyas, the officer who refused to leave the chair at the Dungargarh Nagar Palika office, was suspended by the local self government department on October 20 and was transferred to Bharatpur a week later.

Meanwhile, Lalit Singh Detha was appointed his replacement at Dungargarh Nagar Palika.

Detha, along with a few ward councillors, reached the office to take charge on Monday but Vyas refused to leave, saying the local court had stayed his transfer based on his petition.

This followed some heated arguments after which the councillors accompaning Detha allegedly manhandled Vyas. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

Soon, police arrived at the Nagar Palika office, where the two officers registered complaints against each other, pressing the charge of deterring a public servant from discharging duty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

