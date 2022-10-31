Faridabad police prepares list of 45 "middlemen" who took bribes from people to get cases against them dropped

Faridabad police has prepared a list of 45 ''middlemen'' who took bribes from people promising to get cases against them dropped.

A politician's relative is reported to be among the ''undesirable contact men (UCM)'' who were active in police stations, police chowkis and crime units.

In a letter dated October 13, 2022 issued by Sandeep Khirwar, ADGP, Law and Order, information was sought from commissioners and superintendents of police about the activities of ''middlemen'' in all districts of the state.

The officers were also asked to submit an action taken report by November 15.

While some districts sent the reports to the headquarters, Faridabad police prepared the list of 45 UCM and circulated it to the crime units heads.

Surender Sheoran, ACP, crime had written a letter to all crime units and attached the list of the 45 UCMs while seeking an action taken report by November 10.

When contacted Khirwar told PTI: ''To ensure better policing, we take initiatives like these from time to time as we need to keep a tab on UCMs.'' PTI COR RHL

