Left Menu

Faridabad police prepares list of 45 "middlemen" who took bribes from people to get cases against them dropped

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 31-10-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 21:55 IST
Faridabad police prepares list of 45 "middlemen" who took bribes from people to get cases against them dropped
  • Country:
  • India

Faridabad police has prepared a list of 45 ''middlemen'' who took bribes from people promising to get cases against them dropped.

A politician's relative is reported to be among the ''undesirable contact men (UCM)'' who were active in police stations, police chowkis and crime units.

In a letter dated October 13, 2022 issued by Sandeep Khirwar, ADGP, Law and Order, information was sought from commissioners and superintendents of police about the activities of ''middlemen'' in all districts of the state.

The officers were also asked to submit an action taken report by November 15.

While some districts sent the reports to the headquarters, Faridabad police prepared the list of 45 UCM and circulated it to the crime units heads.

Surender Sheoran, ACP, crime had written a letter to all crime units and attached the list of the 45 UCMs while seeking an action taken report by November 10.

When contacted Khirwar told PTI: ''To ensure better policing, we take initiatives like these from time to time as we need to keep a tab on UCMs.'' PTI COR RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022