Suspect in UK immigration centre attack was 66 year-old male, now deceased - police
Reuters | London | Updated: 31-10-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 22:02 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British police said the suspect who threw petrol bombs at an immigration centre in Dover on Sunday was a 66 year-old man from High Wycombe, southern England, who was later found dead at a nearby service station.
On Sunday, a man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.
Police were working to search the suspect's property on Monday, they said in a statement.
