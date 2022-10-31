Russia should re-evaluate suspension of grain deal, Turkey tells Moscow
Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 22:09 IST
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Monday that Moscow should re-evaluate the suspension of its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that restored grain exports from Ukraine.
A readout from Turkey's Defence Ministry of a phone call between the two ministers said Akar told Shoigu that it was very important for the grain deal to continue and added that it should be implemented separately from the conflict in Ukraine.
