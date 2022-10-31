Rajasthan: Man dies by suicide after failing to clear competitive exam

A 27-year-old law graduate allegedly committed suicide after jumping from an overhead water tank here on Monday, police said.

According to the police, family members said the man was in depression as he had not been able to clear a competitive exam and jumped from the tank when everyone was busy in the preparations of his cousin sister's marriage.

Vinayak Sharma climbed the overhead water tank near his house in Bhagwati Nagar and jumped from it. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

''He was a law graduate and was practising in the high court,'' said Mukesh Kumar Meena, Assistant Sub-Inspector at the Mahesh Nagar Police station. He was living in a joint family. Preparations for his cousin sister's wedding on November 4 were going on at his home, police said.

