U.N.: No ships were in Black Sea grain corridor on night Russia says it was attacked
Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 22:17 IST
U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Monday that there were no ships involved in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal transiting a maritime humanitarian corridor on the night of Oct. 29, when Russia says its vessels in the Bay of Sevastopol in Crimea were attacked.
