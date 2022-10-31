Soccer-Pogba to miss World Cup after failing to recover from surgery - agent
Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 22:24 IST
France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup in Qatar after failing to recover from knee surgery, his agent said on Monday.
Pogba underwent an operation in September but his agent said that, following a medical review, the midfielder would not yet return to the Juventus squad or join up with France for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup.
