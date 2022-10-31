Left Menu

Rajasthan: Woman, daughter die after jumping into pond

A married woman and her six-year-old daughter died after they allegedly jumped into a pond built on a farm in Rajasthans Jaisalmer district on Monday, police said.The incident occurred under the Phalsund police station area limits. Station House Officer Bhanwarlal said Lakshmi 30 along with her daughter Kunjan 6 jumped into the pond leading to their death.

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 31-10-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 22:30 IST
Rajasthan: Woman, daughter die after jumping into pond
  • Country:
  • India

A married woman and her six-year-old daughter died after they allegedly jumped into a pond built on a farm in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred under the Phalsund police station area limits. Station House Officer Bhanwarlal said Lakshmi (30) along with her daughter Kunjan (6) jumped into the pond leading to their death. According to preliminary investigation, the woman was disturbed and was in depression due to some family dispute. He said the post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday morning and the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the Phalsund Community Health Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022