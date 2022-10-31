Pakistan govt forms three-member commission to probe journalist Arshad Sharif's killing

The Pakistan government on Monday formed a three-member commission to ''ascertain the facts'' of the death of journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya by the local police under mysterious circumstances.

Sharif, 49, a former reporter and TV anchor with ARY TV, and known for his proximity to former prime minister Imran Khan, had fled to Kenya after he was booked on charges of sedition and peddling an “anti-state” narrative by Pakistan's security agencies earlier this year.

He was shot dead at a police checkpoint at an hour’s distance from Nairobi on October 23, creating a storm in the country. The Kenyan police later said it was a case of “mistaken identity” during a search for a similar car involved in a child abduction case.

The decision to form the commission was taken on the request of the Ministry of Defence, according to an official notification.

The commission formed under the Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act, 2017 would be led by Justice Abdul Shakoor Paracha. Additional Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar and Intelligence Bureau (IB) Deputy Director General Omar Shahid Hamid are other members of the commission.

The Ministry of Defence proposed a ''highest-level inquiry'' into the incident in collaboration with the government of Kenya to ''ascertain the facts'', the notification read.

''Moreover, post this incident, unnecessary rumour-mongering, virulent speculations and smear campaign has been launched against the armed forces,'' it stated.

The commission will submit its report to the government within 30 days and be provided with ''secretarial support'' by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed that a commission be formed to probe the killing. The latest development came after the powerful military requested the government to conduct a ''high-level investigation” into the “accidental” killing.

The army spokesman in a press conference last week had said that the military had requested the government to officially probe the death. ''We have requested the government to hold a high-level investigation so that all the speculations can be put to rest.'' Separately, a two-member team was formed last week to probe the killing. It comprised Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director Athar Wahid and IB's Omar Shahid Hamid. The team is currently in Kenya to probe the killing.

Dawn reported that the team in Kenya met Khurram Ahmed, who was driving the vehicle carrying the slain journalist and his brother Waqar Ahmed in the Kenyan capital at the time of the killing.

