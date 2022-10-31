Left Menu

National Unity Day observed in Nagaland

Updated: 31-10-2022
National Unity Day observed in Nagaland
Nagaland today joined the rest of the country in observing the National Unity Day commemorating the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India, Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The main observation was held in the State Civil Secretariat here with Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha administering the Unity Day pledge to senior officials to foster and reinforce the dedication to preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity, and security of the nation.

Pledge-taking ceremony was also held in all the government departments across the state.

A Unity Day Run also marked the occasion. Administrative officials, police personnel, students and others participated in it.

The participants also cleaned the World War II Tank area, a historic and iconic place in Kohima.

