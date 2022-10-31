Morbi tragedy effect: Hourly cap on number of persons imposed on Ahmedabad's iconic Atal Bridge

A day after 134 persons died in a bridge collapse in Morbi, the Ahmedabad civic body on Monday decided to restrict the number of persons on the pedestrian-only Atal Bridge on the Sabarmati River in the city to 3,000 per hour, an official said.

The 300-metre long and 14-metre wide Atal Bridge, which connects the flower garden on the western-end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end, has become a huge attraction for people since it was commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27.

''Though the bridge is capable of bearing the weight of nearly 12,000 persons, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has decided to limit the number of visitors on the Atal Bridge in view of the Morbi bridge tragedy,'' the civic-run Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd, which manages the structure, said in a statement.

''As a precaution, we have decided to limit the number of visitors on Atal Bridge. Now, only 3,000 visitors will be given entry every hour. Not more than 3,000 persons per hour will be allowed to stand on the bridge, and the rest will be asked to wait on the Riverfront for their turn,'' it added.

Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited said the bridge is very strong and safe but the decision had been taken for the safety of visitors and appealed for cooperation on this issue.

The bridge, with an eye-catching design and LED lighting, has been built using 2,600 tons of steel pipes. Its roof is made up of colourful fabric and the railing has been built with glass and stainless steel.

