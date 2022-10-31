UP: Ex-SP MLA surrenders in MP-MLA court in year-old attempt to murder case, gets bail later

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Santosh Pandey surrendered before an MP-MLA court here on Monday in an year-old attempt to murder case and was later granted bail. According to the advocate of the former MLA from Lambhua assembly constituency in Sultanpur, Pandey surrendered before special magistrate Yogesh Yadav and also submitted his bail plea.

The plea was granted by the special magistrate after keeping Pandey in custody for a few hours, the advocate said.

he said that almost a year ago, a case was registered against Santosh Pandey and his aides for allegedly attempting to murder a BJP leader Jai Shankar Tripathi, who was attacked during a programme being held in the Naharpur area of the district.

The case was registered at Kotwali Dehat police station following the complaints lodged by Tripathi.

Pandey represented Lambhua in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from 2012 to 2017.

