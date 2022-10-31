Left Menu

Nearly 7,000 drug smugglers arrested in last 4 months: Punjab Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-10-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 23:02 IST
Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested 6,997 drug smugglers and registered a total of 5,346 FIRs in the last four months in its ongoing drive against narcotics.

Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said police recovered close to 260 kg of heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas besides laying check posts at vulnerable routes.

Apart from seizing heroin, the IGP said police also recovered 300 kg of opium, 197.2 kg of ganja, 293 quintals of poppy husk, and 27.56 lakh tablets, capsules, injections and vials of pharma opioids from across the state.

Police also recovered Rs 4.49 crore of cash from the possession of drug smugglers arrested in these four months, said Gill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

