Central African Republic sentences three rebels in first war crimes trial

Central African Republic on Monday sentenced three rebels to prison for murder and other crimes against humanity in the inaugural trial of its Special Criminal Court.

The trial was related to the massacre of 46 civilians in the northern villages of Koundjili and Lemouna in May 2019, killings prosecutors say were carried out by the 3R rebel group. One 3R rebel leader, Issa Sallet Adoum, was sentenced to life in prison for war crimes, including rapes committed by his subordinates. Two other rebels, Tahir Mahamat and Ousman Yaouba, were each sentenced to 20 years, according to the court ruling.

"Today's conviction sends a strong signal that those who commit the worst crimes in the Central African Republic can be held to account, even after so many years of widespread impunity," said Elise Keppler, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch. "The verdict is a milestone for the victims and communities that have been terrorised during the country's conflicts."

Central African Republic, rich in gold and diamonds, has suffered a series of violent political crises since former president Francois Bozize seized power in a 2003 coup d'etat. The conflict started in 2013 when mainly Muslim Seleka rebels ousted Bozize, prompting reprisals from mostly Christian militias.

The Special Criminal Court was established in 2015 to handle crimes committed in wartime but took years to become operational, with the first trial starting in April 2022. (Writing by Nellie Peyton, editing by Ed Osmond)

