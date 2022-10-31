Court grants one-day interim bail to accused in Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

A court here on Monday granted one-day interim bail to an accused in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case on humanitarian grounds. The court was hearing the bail plea of accused Prince Dalal, who is a co-accused along with Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and others, in the killing of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar.

''Keeping in view of the fact that the applicant or accused is a single brother of two sisters and also considering the fact that his presence is required for rituals of the marriage of his sister, on humanitarian grounds, the present applicant be released on interim bail for one day, i.e November 4, 2022, on his furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 1 lakh with one surety in the like amount,'' Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand said.

The judge also said that a police official in formal dress will be deputed by the jail superintendent during the interim bail period for the surveillance of the accused. The court fixed the expenditure of deployment of a security person or policeman as Rs 10,000 and said it would be borne by the family members of the accused. The accused was directed to surrender before the jail superintendent on November 5, following which the officer will send his report immediately, the court said. ''The applicant or accused shall share his phone's live location as and when required by the investigating officer and in case, it is prima facie brought to the notice of the court that the applicant or accused is violating the said conditions, the interim bail granted to him shall be liable to be cancelled,'' the court said.

Additional Public Prosecutor, Sanjay Jindal had opposed the interim bail plea, saying allegations against the accused were serious in nature and a loaded gun was recovered from his possession. The court had framed charges against Dalal under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to murder and criminal conspiracy along with the relevant sections of the Arms Act on October 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)