27-yr-old woman crushed under bus wheels in Delhi

A 27-year-old woman was killed on Monday after she came under the wheels of a private bus in central Delhi's Faiz Road area, police said.

Sapna Yadav, a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was on her way to office at Jhandewalan Extension when the incident occurred in the morning, they said.

The Ajmer-bound bus has been impounded but the driver managed to flee, a senior police officer said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, they said.

Efforts are on to trace the owner and driver of the bus, police said.

