Left Menu

UP govt can't impose entertainment tax on water park for providing swimming costumes for fee: HC

If the legislation was of the view that the renting of the costume should be included for determination of the taxes, it could have specifically been provided for under the Act which has not been done, the bench said.Thus, I have no hesitation in holding that demand of levy of tax as well as the penalty is without the authority of law, the judge said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-10-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 23:24 IST
UP govt can't impose entertainment tax on water park for providing swimming costumes for fee: HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has said the Uttar Pradesh government cannot impose entertainment tax on a water park for making available swimming costumes to visitors for a fee.

It also set aside the amount of tax levied on the petitioner -- the Lucknow-based Anandi Water Park Resorts and Club Private Limited.

The state government had imposed tax on the petitioner after finding that Rs 30 was being charged for male costumes and Rs 60 for female costumes.

The petitioner had challenged the order of the government saying the imposition of entertainment tax was illegal as there was no provision in the Uttar Pradesh Entertainment and Betting Tax Act.

In his verdict, Justice Pankaj Bhatia observed, ''The costume used in the water park would neither fall within the definition of words 'instrument' or 'contrivance'. ''Thus I am inclined to accept the submission of the counsel for the petitioner that the renting of 'costumes' cannot be included in the term 'payment for admission' as defined under Section 2(l) of the Uttar Pradesh Entertainment and Betting Tax Act, 1979.'' It is well settled that the tax can be levied only when specially provided for and not by intendment. If the legislation was of the view that the renting of the costume should be included for determination of the taxes, it could have specifically been provided for under the Act which has not been done, the bench said.

''Thus, I have no hesitation in holding that demand of levy of tax as well as the penalty is without the authority of law,'' the judge said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022