Russia says movement of ships in Black Sea corridor is 'unacceptable'
Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 23:26 IST
Russia said on Monday it was "unacceptable" for shipping to pass through a Black Sea security corridor after it suspended its participation in a Turkish- and U.N.-brokered deal that had allowed Ukraine to resume grain exports.
"The movement of ships along the security corridor is unacceptable, since the Ukrainian leadership and the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine use it to conduct military operations against the Russian Federation," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.
