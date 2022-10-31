Left Menu

UP court sentences man to 5.5 years in jail for molesting 10-year-old girl

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 31-10-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 23:27 IST
UP court sentences man to 5.5 years in jail for molesting 10-year-old girl
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Monday sentenced a man to five-and-a-half years in prison for molesting a 10-year-old Dalit girl, a police official said.

Judge Dhruv Rai also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict, Sanjay.

On August 14, Sanjay, a resident of Bhavan Bahadurpur Nagar locality, molested the minor girl. A case was registered against him at Bhavan Bahadurpur Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the SC/ST Act, Circle Officer, Syana, Vandana Sharma said.

On Monday, judge Rai found Sanjay guilty of molesting the girl and sentenced him to five-and-a-half years in prison, the CO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022