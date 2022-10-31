Engaged couple found hanging in J&K's Ramban
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-10-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 23:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A newly-engaged couple was found hanging near their houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, officials said.
The man, Amresh Singh (26), was a resident of Jarnal Panchal while the woman Sapna Devi (20) hails from Barthyal Panchal in the district. They were found hanging under suspicious circumstances, they said.
To ascertain the cause of death, inquest proceeding has started, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Ramban
- Amresh Singh
- Sapna Devi
- Barthyal Panchal
- Jarnal Panchal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court dismisses Jammu and Kashmir Police's petition challenging cancellation of PDP leader Waheed Parra's bail application.
Jammu to get new Mayor, Dy Mayor on Friday; direct contest between BJP and Cong
Breakthrough achieved on under-construction 10.2 km railway tunnel in J-K’s Ramban
Tata Motors bags order for 200 e-buses; to be deployed in Jammu, Srinagar
Protests in Jammu against killing of two migrant labourers by terrorists