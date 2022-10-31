Engaged couple found hanging in J&K's Ramban

A newly-engaged couple was found hanging near their houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, officials said.

The man, Amresh Singh (26), was a resident of Jarnal Panchal while the woman Sapna Devi (20) hails from Barthyal Panchal in the district. They were found hanging under suspicious circumstances, they said.

To ascertain the cause of death, inquest proceeding has started, they said.

