U'khand BJP files police complaint over state unit president's fake Twitter account

The Uttarakhand BJP has lodged a police complaint after a fake Twitter account in the name of state unit chief Mahendra Bhatt surfaced allegedly spreading false information on the social media platform.

Uttarakhand BJP social media in-charge Shekhar Verma wrote a letter to Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Dalip Singh Kunwar demanding action and registration of a case against the unknown accused.

Verma said the ''irresponsible'' tweets being made from the fake account is an attempt to malign Bhatt's image.

