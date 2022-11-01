Left Menu

Gonda district admin forms team to probe burning of sac full of national flags

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 01-11-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 00:01 IST
Gonda district admin forms team to probe burning of sac full of national flags
  • Country:
  • India

The district administration here has constituted a two-member team to probe into an incident in which national flags kept in a sac were allegedly burnt, an official said Monday.

Chief Development Officer and acting district magistrate Gaurav Kumar said during the cleaning of the Vikas Bhavan in the district headquarters on Sunday, the staff came to know that the sac full of national flags was thrown into the fire.

Taking cognizance of the incident, a two-member team under Additional District Magistrate Suresh Kumar Soni was formed and a report has been sought.

District Development Officer Dinkar Vidyarthi said the flags were ordered in August for distribution under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

''Some flags were not according to standard and those were not distributed. Those flags were kept in Vikas Bhavan. Sunday being a holiday a cleanliness drive was undertaken. It was during that time some workers while throwing the garbage had also burnt that sac containing the flags,'' he said.

Vidyarthi added that the damaged flags were disposed of as per the Flag Code on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022