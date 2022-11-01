Left Menu

North Korea calls on United States, South Korea to stop joint military exercises

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 00:05 IST
North Korea on Monday called on the United States and South Korea to stop large-scale military exercises in the region, calling them a provocation that may draw "more powerful follow-up measures" from Pyongyang, KCNA reported, citing a North Korean foreign ministry statement.

"The situation in the Korean Peninsula and its vicinity has entered the serious confrontation phase of power for power again due to the ceaseless and reckless military moves of the U.S. and south Korea," the statement said.

