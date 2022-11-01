North Korea calls on United States, South Korea to stop joint military exercises
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 00:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
North Korea on Monday called on the United States and South Korea to stop large-scale military exercises in the region, calling them a provocation that may draw "more powerful follow-up measures" from Pyongyang, KCNA reported, citing a North Korean foreign ministry statement.
"The situation in the Korean Peninsula and its vicinity has entered the serious confrontation phase of power for power again due to the ceaseless and reckless military moves of the U.S. and south Korea," the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- United States
- Pyongyang
- U.S.
- North Korean
- North Korea
- Korean Peninsula
- KCNA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea kicks off military drills amid talk of North Korean nuclear test
Senator blocks $75 million in U.S. military aid to Egypt over rights concerns
OPEC+ members endorse output cut after U.S. coercion accusation
OPEC+ members endorse output cut after U.S. coercion accusation
SPECIAL REPORT-How Binance CEO and aides plotted to dodge regulators in U.S. and UK