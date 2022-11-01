Protesters block road to Brazil's Paranagua port
Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 00:19 IST
Brazil's Paranagua port authority on Monday said one of the main roads giving access to the port was being blocked by protesters, adding that there was no immediate disruption to cargo movement.
Roadblocks in at least 12 Brazilian states by truckers who support outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro could affect agricultural exports.
