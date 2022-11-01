Left Menu

Pregnant woman dies in hospital; father alleges in-laws killed her for dowry

A six-month pregnant woman has died here under suspicious circumstances following which her father accused the in-laws of killing her for dowry, police said on Monday.

The woman's father alleged that on Diwali she was beaten up by her in-laws following which the victim's brother transferred Rs 30,000 to her husband, a police official said.

But on Sunday, the woman's in-laws informed her father that she has died in a hospital.

According to the complaint filed by Vinod Kumar, his daughter Sapna (24) was harassed by her husband, his father, mother and sisters for dowry. It was also alleged that Kumar was not allowed to visit their home nor talk to her daughter over the phone. ''On October 26, Sapna sent a message to her brother Neeraj saying that her husband pressured her for money. My son transferred Rs 30000 in his account. On Sunday, her in-laws informed me that she has died during treatment in hospital,'' the woman's father claimed in the police complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the deceased's husband and his family members under IPC sections 304-B (dowry death), 498A (dowry harassment) and 34 (common intention) at Sector 18 police station. ''We are waiting for the postmortem report as the cause behind death is not clear yet. The probe is underway and action will be taken as per the law,” a police official said.

